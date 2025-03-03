Trump calls himself the only President who gave none of Ukraine’s land to Putin’s Russia

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

The only president who has not given up a single Ukrainian land to Putin's Russia is President Donald Trump, Trump himself wrote on his social network Truth on Monday.

“Remember that when the weak and ineffective Democrat’s criticize, and the Fake News gladly puts out anything they say!” he added.

Trump also posted the night before that one should worry less about Putin and more about “migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!”

In addition, the US President reposted a Fox News video in which his Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller sharply criticized the behavior of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Trump last Friday. Miller also repeated the points that had previously been made by the President, Vice President J.D. Vance, and other Trump supporters that the only reason Zelenskyy has a country, that Zelenskyy is in power, is because of the United States, and that Trump is protecting the American people from the danger of World War III.

According to Miller, Americans have suffered economically by spending years financing the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine.