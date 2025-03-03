Facts

21:01 03.03.2025

Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

“I informed them about yesterday’s summit in London. Together, we must prepare a plan of actions that will bring us closer to real security guarantees. There are concrete initiatives, and we will work on them,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President stressed the importance of unity with all partners to end the war as quickly as possible and ensure a reliable and lasting peace.

“Ukraine, Europe, the United States – only together can we restore security for all our people, and this is really possible,” Zelenskyy added.

He thanked for the support and the decision on new defense packages that will help save the lives of Ukrainians.

