Tajani considers it premature to discuss ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by Macron – media

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, commenting on the proposal for a month-long ceasefire in Ukraine put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron, said that discussion of this idea was premature, ANSA reported on Monday.

"I believe that everything must be done together, Europe and United States, sitting at a table with Ukraine and Russia to reach a fair and especially a long-lasting peace,” Italian Foreign Minister said.

"Therefore, it is still premature to see what to do, how to do it", he added.

At the same time, Tajani said that Europe needs to unite to guarantee Ukraine's independence.

"We are close to Ukraine as Europeans and I believe that we will always be responsible for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe together with NATO", noted Tajani.

Earlier it was reported that Tajani noted the need for a fair peace and stated that there can be no negotiations without Ukraine and without Europe.