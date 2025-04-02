Finnish President convinced that best way to stop Russia’s war of aggression is to maximise pressure on Moscow

Finnish President Alexander Stubb supports the sanctions package against Russia proposed by American senators from the Republican and Democratic parties, and notes that maximum pressure on Russia is the best way to stop the war in Ukraine.

“The best way to stop Russia’s war of aggression is to maximise the pressure on Moscow. I welcome the bipartisan sanctions package proposed by Lindsey Graham and Senator Blumenthal in the US Senate. It is ambitious. This package, combined with a clear deadline for an unconditional ceasefire, is a step towards a just and lasting peace,” Stubb said on X Wednesday.

The Finnish President is convinced that without maximum pressure, Russia will continue its delaying tactics, and the war will continue for the foreseeable future.

As reported, US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democratic) have introduced a bill to impose sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a long-term peace with Ukraine. In total, among the 50 co-authors of the project, there are an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. The document may introduce a 500 percent tariff on imports of goods from countries that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium and other products.

“We share President Trump’s frustration with Russia when it comes to obtaining a ceasefire, and support President Trump’s desire to achieve a lasting, just and honorable peace. In 1994, as part of the Budapest Memorandum Ukraine gave up approximately 1,700 nuclear weapons with a promise from the U.S., Russia and United Kingdom that Ukraine’s sovereignty would be honored in the future. This failed to deter Russian aggression,” the statement reads.

In addition, the statement by the Senate members criticized the Minsk agreements as those that failed to prevent full-scale Russian aggression in 2022. “It is our hope that in 2025, President Trump and his team will achieve what has eluded the world in the past: ending Russian aggression against Ukraine permanently and ensuring the survivability of a free and democratic Ukraine,” the legislators wrote.

“These sanctions against Russia are at the ready and will receive overwhelming bipartisan, bicameral support if presented to the Senate and House for a vote,” the statement says.