Ukraine wants peace and negotiations, but with security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready for peace, but must have a strong position at the table of potential negotiations, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ukraine wants peace, and we will have it, we will have diplomacy, we will have negotiations… it is about a just and lasting peace, this means that we must be very strong at the negotiating table, and at these negotiations between Ukraine and Russia… the United States and Europe must also be strong, what I said means that we are ready for peace, but we must have a strong position," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News.

According to the president, a strong position is a strong Ukrainian army, support from partners and security guarantees.