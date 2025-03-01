Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian community in USA

During his visit to the USA, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Ukrainian community at the Ukraine House in Washington, the press service of the head of state reported on Saturday.

"It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it either during the war or after. Thank you for representing our state and our interests so worthily in the USA. It is important for the people of Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy thanked for the support in this difficult time, for all the efforts for the sake of Ukraine and Ukrainians, and for the help - not only diplomatic and financial, but also political and prayerful.

During the meeting, they discussed, in particular, the assistance of the United States to Ukraine and the concern of the American people throughout the three years of the full-scale Russian invasion, unity with European partners, the role of the Ukrainian community in supporting our state, and efforts to return Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia.

In addition, present at the meeting was Andriy Smolensky, the former commander of the aerial reconnaissance group of the 47th separate mechanized brigade Mahura, who is undergoing treatment in the United States after being seriously wounded at the front.

"You are a hero. Heroic people like you inspire. I am grateful to you for preserving our independent Ukraine, preserving our nation, people, unity - these are very important things," said Zelenskyy.