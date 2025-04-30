Over 80% of wheat, barley, oats and peas sown in Sumy region – Minister of Agrarian Policy

As of April 30, farmers in Sumy region had sown 80% of spring barley, oats and peas, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval reported during a working visit to Sumy region.

"Sowing in Ukraine continues. It is also in full swing in the front-line Sumy region. This region is among the leaders in spring sowing. This is the third region in Ukraine in terms of sowing volumes of spring crops. Out of the planned 412,000 hectares, more than 138,000 hectares have already been sown," he said in the video.

Koval drew attention to the fact that in total, over 2 million hectares of spring crops have already been sown in Ukraine, which is a third of the forecast.

"The pace is good. There will be a harvest!", the Minister of Agricultural Policy assured.