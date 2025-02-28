Starmer to host EU leaders and Zelenskyy in London on March 2 to discuss Ukraine guarantees

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a meeting in London on Sunday, March 2, with a number of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss security guarantees that Europe could offer Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, Bloomberg reports.

It is noted that the gathering will allow Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron to debrief their European allies about their conversations in Washington this week with President Donald Trump, in which they tried to convince him to pledge a US military “backstop” if Moscow breached a potential peace agreement in future.

The plan to hold the summit was first reported earlier this week.

Starmer has also invited the leaders of Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania to London, the prime minister's office said. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, are also expected to attend.

Starmer is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.