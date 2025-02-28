Facts

12:28 28.02.2025

Starmer to host EU leaders and Zelenskyy in London on March 2 to discuss Ukraine guarantees

2 min read
Starmer to host EU leaders and Zelenskyy in London on March 2 to discuss Ukraine guarantees

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a meeting in London on Sunday, March 2, with a number of European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss security guarantees that Europe could offer Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, Bloomberg reports.

“UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and more than a dozen other European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss security guarantees the continent can offer Kyiv in the event of a ceasefire with Russia,” the agency said on Friday.

It is noted that the gathering will allow Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron to debrief their European allies about their conversations in Washington this week with President Donald Trump, in which they tried to convince him to pledge a US military “backstop” if Moscow breached a potential peace agreement in future.

The plan to hold the summit was first reported earlier this week.

Starmer has also invited the leaders of Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Romania to London, the prime minister's office said. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa, are also expected to attend.

Starmer is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tags: #zelenskyy #starmer

MORE ABOUT

15:31 28.02.2025
Ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in EU, Brussels and Washington share common interest in just, lasting peace in Ukraine

Ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in EU, Brussels and Washington share common interest in just, lasting peace in Ukraine

10:46 28.02.2025
Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

09:51 28.02.2025
Starmer: UK ready to put boots on ground, planes in the air to support peace deal

Starmer: UK ready to put boots on ground, planes in the air to support peace deal

21:19 27.02.2025
Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

18:39 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss steps to end the war, Martin promises to transfer Giraffe radars

Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss steps to end the war, Martin promises to transfer Giraffe radars

15:52 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of Council of Ministers in Ireland

14:23 27.02.2025
Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

14:07 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

Zelenskyy to visit Ireland on way to USA – media

10:46 27.02.2025
Costa invites Zelenskyy to special EU summit on Ukraine on March 6

Costa invites Zelenskyy to special EU summit on Ukraine on March 6

19:44 26.02.2025
Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

HOT NEWS

General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

General Staff on situation in Novenke of Sumy region: Defense Forces taking measures to prevent enemy from cutting off logistics

No enemy breakthrough in Sumy region, fighting continues

Reps of 18 European countries to meet in London to discuss peace deal for Ukraine – Starmer

AFU Air Force: 107 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 97 drone simulators lost from location

LATEST

General Staff confirms strike on FSB facility in Bryansk region

Ministry of Social Policy working on additional mechanism for drivers to travel abroad for humanitarian cargo

Reps of French, Ukrainian Red Cross discuss cooperation issues

General Staff: Enemy most active in Pokrovsk, Toretsk directions

Costa to take part in informal meeting in London on Ukrainian security, convened by Starmer

Ukraine ratifies Convention on Offences Relating to Cultural Property

Ukrenergo, with Danish support, launches real-time energy supply app

IT Coalition transfers equipment worth EUR 7.5 mln to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainians already submit almost 14.4 mln applications for Winter eSupport – Shmyhal

SBU notifies of suspicion Russian brigade commander who ordered attack on Ukrainian fighters in Donetsk region with chemical weapons

AD