Facts

18:56 27.02.2025

Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

2 min read
Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

The Minderoo Foundation (Australia) charity will allocate an additional $3.13 million (AUD 5 million) to Ukraine, which will be used to demine agricultural land near schools, support affected households, and communities.

"Today we have announced we are deepening our commitment to Ukraine, building on our AUD 20 million in aid with an additional AUD 5 million package," the organization said on Facebook.

"The additional funding will expand demining in agricultural areas near schools, support war-affected households with microfinance and entrepreneurship and strengthen peacebuilding and community cohesion," reads the report.

“Looking forward, Ukraine has the capability to draw on her deep pools of talent, vast natural resources and remarkable resilience to drive a powerful economic recovery,” company founder Andrew Forrest stands resolutely with the Ukrainian people.

“Minderoo will scale our demining support to release contaminated land for agricultural productivity, focusing on women-headed families left widowed in frontline communities, and make schools safe for children to return to,” added founder of Minderoo Foundation Nicola Forrest.

Ukraine’s demining program, run by the World Food Program under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), uses satellite imagery to map mined areas and then sends specialized teams to survey and clear them. Demining is prioritized for productive agricultural areas that can be quickly and safely restored.

Tags: #australia #ukraine #aids

MORE ABOUT

17:46 27.02.2025
Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine confirms Tokyo to continue efforts to create intl compensation mechanism

13:42 27.02.2025
France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

11:08 26.02.2025
Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

Trump says Ukraine deal could bring trillion dollar benefits – media

13:57 24.02.2025
Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

12:47 24.02.2025
Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

12:18 24.02.2025
Lithuanian President proposes granting Ukraine EU membership by 2030, talks to begin within weeks

Lithuanian President proposes granting Ukraine EU membership by 2030, talks to begin within weeks

09:16 20.02.2025
Macron after second meeting with EU, Canadian leaders: We support Ukraine

Macron after second meeting with EU, Canadian leaders: We support Ukraine

20:17 19.02.2025
EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

EU is confident where Ukraine will use aid – Mathernová

11:24 19.02.2025
Macron: France won’t send ground troops to Ukraine to participate in war

Macron: France won’t send ground troops to Ukraine to participate in war

10:33 19.02.2025
Britain may provide brigade or two for deployment in Ukraine – media

Britain may provide brigade or two for deployment in Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

Von der Leyen to take part in informal meeting on Ukraine convened by Starmer

France starts talks with Ukraine on mineral development earlier than USA – Defense Minister

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

LATEST

Trump confirms meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday to sign deal

Witkoff announces US intentions to extract minerals in Russia after signing ‘peace deal’ with Ukraine

Discussions on foreign contingent in Ukraine should include protection at sea and in sky, incl patrols by allies, their aircraft

Rutte after talk with Trump: NATO members to provide Ukraine with ‘billions of dollars more in aid’

MFA on Ukrainian delegation's visit to US: further support, next steps that will follow framework agreement between countries to be discussed

Ukrainian fiber-optic modules Shovkopriad tested in Unmanned Systems Forces

MFA on approved UNSC resolution: it doesn’t contain any demands on Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Irish PM discuss steps to end the war, Martin promises to transfer Giraffe radars

Aid from US continues to arrive - Ukrainian MFA

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

AD