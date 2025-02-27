Australian Minderoo Foundation announces $3.13 mln aid to Ukraine

The Minderoo Foundation (Australia) charity will allocate an additional $3.13 million (AUD 5 million) to Ukraine, which will be used to demine agricultural land near schools, support affected households, and communities.

"Today we have announced we are deepening our commitment to Ukraine, building on our AUD 20 million in aid with an additional AUD 5 million package," the organization said on Facebook.

"The additional funding will expand demining in agricultural areas near schools, support war-affected households with microfinance and entrepreneurship and strengthen peacebuilding and community cohesion," reads the report.

“Looking forward, Ukraine has the capability to draw on her deep pools of talent, vast natural resources and remarkable resilience to drive a powerful economic recovery,” company founder Andrew Forrest stands resolutely with the Ukrainian people.

“Minderoo will scale our demining support to release contaminated land for agricultural productivity, focusing on women-headed families left widowed in frontline communities, and make schools safe for children to return to,” added founder of Minderoo Foundation Nicola Forrest.

Ukraine’s demining program, run by the World Food Program under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), uses satellite imagery to map mined areas and then sends specialized teams to survey and clear them. Demining is prioritized for productive agricultural areas that can be quickly and safely restored.