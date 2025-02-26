Facts

20:29 26.02.2025

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

2 min read
Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

The main threat to NATO is the Alliance members who do not invest enough resources in developing their own defense, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

"My reaction is NATO is not in jeopardy. The only thing that puts NATO in jeopardy is the fact that we have NATO Allies who barely have militaries or whose militaries are not very capable because they've spent 40 years not spending any money on it. We've been NATO. And all President Trump has argued is what every president, every American president, has argued for the last 30 years, and that is these are rich countries, okay? These are rich countries, especially in Western Europe. They have plenty of money. They should be investing that in their national security, and they're not. You have countries spending 1.5%, 1% of their economy, and we just can’t keep subsidizing that. It's not fair and it's not sustainable," Rubio said.

Commenting on the statement by the leader of the German CDU-CSU party, Friedrich Merz, that Europe needs to gain independence from the United States, Rubio insisted that this was not a demand from the U.S. side.

"He thinks that the U.S. wants out of Europe, do your own thing. Is he misreading Donald Trump on the. No, we’re not saying do your own thing. We’re saying do more. It’s their continent, right? Why should we not be – why is it unreasonable for the United States to ask rich European countries to invest more money in their own national security?" the Secretary of State said.

Tags: #funding #nato #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:51 26.02.2025
Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

20:50 26.02.2025
Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

20:14 26.02.2025
Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

20:10 26.02.2025
USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

20:06 26.02.2025
Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

19:44 26.02.2025
Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

19:26 26.02.2025
Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

17:32 26.02.2025
USA does not yet complete work on rare earth metals deal with Ukraine – Rubio

USA does not yet complete work on rare earth metals deal with Ukraine – Rubio

17:22 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy plans visit to London after USA

Zelenskyy plans visit to London after USA

09:58 26.02.2025
Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

Zelenskyy plans to visit USA on Feb 28 – media

HOT NEWS

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

LATEST

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

About half of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk axis

Rada ratifies Nicosia Convention on Offences Relating to Cultural Property – Lubinets

Portuguese PM: Peace provides for security guarantees for Ukraine, involvement of Europe, transatlantic partners

Ukraine to never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea – MFA

N8 countries positively view peacekeeping contingent – Zelenskyy

European leaders reaffirm commitment to work toward lasting peace in Ukraine during videoconference – Macron

Demining Coalition has collected EUR 51 mln out of EUR 130 mln planned for 2025 – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

AD