USA decides to help Russia restore access to global market for agricultural products, fertilizers - White House

Washington will help Moscow restore access to the global market for agricultural products and fertilizers and reduce the cost of marine insurance, according to a White House statement following talks in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on March 23-25, 2025.

The statement issued at the technical level with the Russian delegation ​​in Riyadh on March 23-25 says:

“The United States and Russia have agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force, and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea.

The United States will help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The United States and Russia agreed to develop measures for implementing President Trump’s and President Putin’s agreement to ban strikes against energy facilities of Russia and Ukraine.

The United States and Russia welcome the good offices of third countries with a view toward supporting the implementation of the energy and maritime agreements.

The United States and Russia will continue working toward achieving a durable and lasting peace.”

The United States “reiterated President Donald J. Trump’s imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement.” “To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh,” the statement also says.