Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:10 29.03.2025

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice plans to launch E-Notary system by late 2025

2 min read
Ukraine's Ministry of Justice plans to launch E-Notary system by late 2025

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice is in the advanced stages of developing a unified electronic notary (e-notary) system, with full implementation expected by the end of 2025, according to First Deputy Minister of Justice Mykola Kucheriavenko in an interview with Legal Newspaper.

"We would like to launch it sooner, but the situation is complicated by the fact that our partners at USAID, who initially supported the project, have temporarily suspended funding," Kucheriavenko stated.

He noted that experts have transitioned from theoretical development to practical implementation. Training sessions for notaries have been conducted, and the functionality of electronic powers of attorney has been tested, with feedback used to refine the system.

"We have finalized the registry of notarial actions, including powers of attorney, wills, contracts, certificates, and other documents. The system is integrated with the Unified State Register, and testing of these integrations is underway. Database migration has also been completed," he explained.

A forum dedicated to notarial services is scheduled for June, potentially featuring a separate panel on the e-notary system.

Kucheriavenko highlighted that the Ministry of Justice is currently focused on drafting necessary regulatory amendments, including a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on implementing an experimental project for registering notarial actions in an electronic registry. Additional regulations will address electronic powers of attorney, notarial document formats, and related legal frameworks.

Tags: #kucheriavenko #e_notary #ministry_of_justice

MORE ABOUT

12:50 08.01.2025
Ukraine's Ministry of Justice website restored

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice website restored

17:22 18.06.2024
No legal obstacles to confiscation of Russian sovereign assets – Ministry of Justice

No legal obstacles to confiscation of Russian sovereign assets – Ministry of Justice

HOT NEWS

Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

LATEST

Ukraine to switch to daylight saving time on March 30 – Kyiv Administration

Three injured in Ukrainian city of Kryvy Rih remain hospitalized

Five injured in Kryvy Rih as missile strike hits densely populated urban area – authorities

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers sustain blast injuries during Russian drone attack on city of Dnipro

Frontline clashes in Ukraine continue to decline, airstrike frequency remains steady

One civilian injured in Russian drone strike on Ukrainian Kherson region

Four killed, 21 injured in massive Russian drone attack on Ukrainian city of Dnipro – Emergency Service

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee grants Medlog permission to acquire stake in Mostyska Dry Port from Geralida Holdings

Facts of damage to energy infrastructure as result of Russian shelling to be provided to USA – Zelenskyy

European Commission: Future minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA to be considered from perspective of talks on EU membership

AD
AD
Empire School
AD