Ukraine's Ministry of Justice plans to launch E-Notary system by late 2025

Ukraine's Ministry of Justice is in the advanced stages of developing a unified electronic notary (e-notary) system, with full implementation expected by the end of 2025, according to First Deputy Minister of Justice Mykola Kucheriavenko in an interview with Legal Newspaper.

"We would like to launch it sooner, but the situation is complicated by the fact that our partners at USAID, who initially supported the project, have temporarily suspended funding," Kucheriavenko stated.

He noted that experts have transitioned from theoretical development to practical implementation. Training sessions for notaries have been conducted, and the functionality of electronic powers of attorney has been tested, with feedback used to refine the system.

"We have finalized the registry of notarial actions, including powers of attorney, wills, contracts, certificates, and other documents. The system is integrated with the Unified State Register, and testing of these integrations is underway. Database migration has also been completed," he explained.

A forum dedicated to notarial services is scheduled for June, potentially featuring a separate panel on the e-notary system.

Kucheriavenko highlighted that the Ministry of Justice is currently focused on drafting necessary regulatory amendments, including a Cabinet of Ministers resolution on implementing an experimental project for registering notarial actions in an electronic registry. Additional regulations will address electronic powers of attorney, notarial document formats, and related legal frameworks.