Ninety-eight combat clashes recorded

Over the past day, 98 combat clashes have been recorded. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information about the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the enemy carried out 92 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas and shot down 128 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, it fired 5,672 shots, including 108 from rocket salvo systems, and also brought down 3,439 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reports.