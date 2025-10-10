The General Staff records 245 combat clashes during day

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported 245 combat clashes over the past 24 hours on Telegram as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

"Yesterday, the enemy carried out 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 161 guided bombs. In addition, 4,252 kamikaze drones were used and 4,146 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, of which about a hundred were from multiple launch rocket systems," the General Staff said.