Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg said the United States is discussing deployment of military contingent of the UK, France, Germany and Poland on Ukrainian territory west of the Dnipro River.

He said on Fox News that they were talking about the resilience forces, a force referred to as E3, but in reality now E4, when it comes to the British, the French and the Germans, and in fact also the Poles. He said this force is located west of the Dnipro River, meaning it is outside the contact zone.