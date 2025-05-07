Interfax-Ukraine
13:52 07.05.2025

Ukrainians in good position and ready for comprehensive ceasefire – Kellogg

Ukrainians are ready for a comprehensive ceasefire for 30 days with a possible extension and the creation of a demilitarized zone on the contact line, said US President's special representative Keith Kellogg on Fox News on Tuesday.

Kellogg said that the Ukrainians are in a good position now. He explained that, from their perspective, a good position meant the Ukrainians had agreed to a comprehensive ceasefire—covering sea, air, land, and infrastructure—for a minimum of 30 days, with the possibility of extension. He stated that they are ready to implement it.

Trump's special envoy expressed the opinion that the Russians should heed the US president's promise to withdraw from the negotiations if progress is not made.

Kellogg said on Fox News that Trump was addressing both sides, but the ones who were going to suffer from the situation were not the Ukrainians—it could be the Russians, because they were not going to win the war. He added that if the Russians were winning, they would be on the west side of the Dnipro River, in Kyiv, or in Odesa, but they were not in any of those places.

Kellogg acknowledged that the peace agreement would not be ideal, while citing historical examples of the Soviet-occupied Baltic states and a divided Germany as arguments for the Ukrainian side.

Trump's special representative added that, in his opinion, after a ceasefire is established, it will be difficult for the military on both sides to resume hostilities.

