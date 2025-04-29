Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:54 29.04.2025

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

1 min read
Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg called the idea of ​​a three-day truce between May 8 and May 11, expressed by Vladimir Putin, "absurd."

"A three-day ceasefire is absurd. The President [Trump] wants a permanent comprehensive ceasefire – sea, air, land, infrastructure - for a minimum of 30 days, and then we can extend that," Kellogg said on Fox News.

At the same time, Kellogg said that "the Ukrainians are very happy" with their position on Russia, comparing the situation surrounding the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to the situation of the last 100 meters in a marathon, when the very first kilometers are easier than the last meters.

"This is at a stalemate. Nobody’s going to win this war militarily, it’s going to be done through diplomacy, and I think the Ukrainians understand that quite well, and I think the Russians need to understand that," Kellogg added.

Tags: #kellogg #russia

MORE ABOUT

09:16 28.04.2025
Yermak: Russia can follow example of Republic of Congo, Rwanda in restoring peace

Yermak: Russia can follow example of Republic of Congo, Rwanda in restoring peace

12:09 25.04.2025
Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

19:26 24.04.2025
Invaders add cluster part, shrapnel to Iskanders to kill civilians, this is war crime

Invaders add cluster part, shrapnel to Iskanders to kill civilians, this is war crime

19:20 24.04.2025
Boris Johnson criticizes Trump's ‘peace plan’ amid Russia's missile strike on Kyiv

Boris Johnson criticizes Trump's ‘peace plan’ amid Russia's missile strike on Kyiv

19:17 24.04.2025
USA to demand Putin recognizes Ukraine's right to military force – media

USA to demand Putin recognizes Ukraine's right to military force – media

18:43 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Intelligence Agency: Enemy SU-30SM aircraft destroyed in Russia

Ukrainian Intelligence Agency: Enemy SU-30SM aircraft destroyed in Russia

16:14 24.04.2025
Russia counted on big scandal yesterday – Zelenskyy

Russia counted on big scandal yesterday – Zelenskyy

20:09 22.04.2025
Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

19:28 22.04.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 38 enemy UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 38 enemy UAVs

09:37 21.04.2025
Russia resumes airstrikes on Ukraine after end of ceasefire day – Air Force

Russia resumes airstrikes on Ukraine after end of ceasefire day – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

LATEST

Peace negotiations reached impasse, it requires direct contact between Trump and Putin

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Govt approves bill on ratification of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine, UAE

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

AD
AD