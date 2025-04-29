Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

US President's Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg called the idea of ​​a three-day truce between May 8 and May 11, expressed by Vladimir Putin, "absurd."

"A three-day ceasefire is absurd. The President [Trump] wants a permanent comprehensive ceasefire – sea, air, land, infrastructure - for a minimum of 30 days, and then we can extend that," Kellogg said on Fox News.

At the same time, Kellogg said that "the Ukrainians are very happy" with their position on Russia, comparing the situation surrounding the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to the situation of the last 100 meters in a marathon, when the very first kilometers are easier than the last meters.

"This is at a stalemate. Nobody’s going to win this war militarily, it’s going to be done through diplomacy, and I think the Ukrainians understand that quite well, and I think the Russians need to understand that," Kellogg added.