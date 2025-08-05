Pakistan rejects involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine – MFA

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said it rejected "baseless and unfounded allegations" about the involvement of Pakistani citizens in the war in Ukraine.

“The Government of Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations of the involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine. To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims,” the message reads.

The Pakistani government intends to contact the Ukrainian authorities for clarification on this matter.

“Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter,” the ministry added.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers were recording the participation of troops from China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and African countries in the battles on the Russian side in Vovchansk direction.

"We will respond," the head of state added, but did not provide details.