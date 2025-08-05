Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:26 05.08.2025

GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated


The fighters of the Tymur Special Forces of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not allow the Russians to advance in Sumy direction.

As reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency, during the special operation, the scouts managed to enter the enemy rear, clear the occupiers' positions and gain a foothold.

"The advance of the muscovites has been stopped, the supply of provisions and ammunition to their group of troops has been disrupted. According to radio intercepts, the soldiers of the Russian army, justifying themselves with far-fetched reasons, refused to storm the positions in the area of responsibility of the Tymur Special Forces," the report says.

The Main Intelligence Agency shared a video with key fragments of the Ukrainian intelligence mission: rapid raids behind enemy lines; targeted work of artillerymen and grenade launchers; elimination of occupiers by dropping and accurately landing FPV drones; footage of close combat.

Total enemy losses: at least 334 killed, more than 550 wounded.



