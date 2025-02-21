Zelenskyy discusses new proposal for supporting Ukraine with Czech counterpart

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel to discuss a new proposal of the Czech Republic for supporting Ukraine.

"The key topics covered our next steps, joint plans and preserving strong reasoned positions. Europe must speak with one voice to achieve a just peace, and we will achieve it," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The presidents also discussed extending the Czech initiative on ammunition supplies as well as a new Czech proposal for supporting Ukraine.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine appreciates the Czech Republic's support during these challenging times.