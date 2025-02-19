Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:23 19.02.2025

US Vice President warns Zelenskyy against 'snagging' Trump – media

1 min read
U.S. Vice President Jay D. Vance on Wednesday warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against attacking President Donald Trump, saying that "badmouthing" him in public would only backfire, the Daily Mail says.

As the publication writes, Vance said this a few hours after Zelenskyy accused Trump of living in a Russian-made "disinformation space."

"The idea that Zelenskyy is going to change the president's mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the President will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration," Vance said during an interview with the publication in his office in the West Wing. "We obviously love the Ukrainian people. We admire the bravery of the soldiers, but we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close," he said.

Vance said the U.S. president's policy is not based on Russian disinformation.

"It's based on the fact that Donald Trump, I think, knows a lot about geopolitics and has a very strong view, and has had a strong view for a very long time," the vice president said.

