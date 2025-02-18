Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, after meeting with U.S. Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, said he expected "an end to aggression" in the near future, and possibly "an end to the war altogether."

"America has entered the game decisively, and I expect that there will be at least an end to aggression, and hopefully an end to the war altogether. It is obvious to us that this war cannot end with Russia's victory and a just peace must be established," he said.

According to him, following a conversation with Kellogg, "I can say with confidence that I have a full overview of the situation regarding the current actions of the United States" and I want to reassure my compatriots. "We were assured that the Americans have no intention of reducing the number of American troops in Poland. On the contrary, I hope that it will increase," he said.

As reported, on Tuesday, February 18, in Warsaw, the President of Poland met with the Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg. The main topic of the talks was the end of the war in Ukraine. It was noted in Warsaw that this would be the only meeting that General Kellogg would hold in Europe with the leader of the state.