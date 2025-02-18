Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:36 18.02.2025

Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

2 min read
Duda after meeting with Kellogg: America decisively joins the game, I expect, at least, an end to aggression

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, after meeting with U.S. Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, said he expected "an end to aggression" in the near future, and possibly "an end to the war altogether."

"America has entered the game decisively, and I expect that there will be at least an end to aggression, and hopefully an end to the war altogether. It is obvious to us that this war cannot end with Russia's victory and a just peace must be established," he said.

According to him, following a conversation with Kellogg, "I can say with confidence that I have a full overview of the situation regarding the current actions of the United States" and I want to reassure my compatriots. "We were assured that the Americans have no intention of reducing the number of American troops in Poland. On the contrary, I hope that it will increase," he said.

As reported, on Tuesday, February 18, in Warsaw, the President of Poland met with the Special Representative of the President of the United States for Ukraine and Russia, Kellogg. The main topic of the talks was the end of the war in Ukraine. It was noted in Warsaw that this would be the only meeting that General Kellogg would hold in Europe with the leader of the state.

Tags: #warsaw #kellogg #duda

MORE ABOUT

09:58 26.05.2025
Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

11:47 24.05.2025
Kellogg calls POW swap the most positive result of meeting in Istanbul, notes Umerov's merit

Kellogg calls POW swap the most positive result of meeting in Istanbul, notes Umerov's merit

18:22 13.05.2025
Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

16:07 13.05.2025
Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

11:14 12.05.2025
Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

13:52 07.05.2025
Ukrainians in good position and ready for comprehensive ceasefire – Kellogg

Ukrainians in good position and ready for comprehensive ceasefire – Kellogg

19:54 29.04.2025
Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

18:53 24.04.2025
Duda believes Ukraine to be forced to make some compromises in talks with Russia, neither side will be able to win

Duda believes Ukraine to be forced to make some compromises in talks with Russia, neither side will be able to win

20:46 17.04.2025
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

16:49 13.04.2025
Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

HOT NEWS

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Lubinets: Through negotiations channel with Russian ombudsman, one can learn about fate of Ukrainians in TOT, in Russia

Zelenskyy to visit Germany on May 28 – media

LATEST

Russians preparing new offensive operations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy orders significant increase in Ukrainian drone production

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for end to daily killings, destruction in Ukraine

MFA: Intervision-2025 song contest organized by Russia is propaganda tool, means of whitewashing aggressive policies

Zelenskyy congratulates people of Georgia on Independence Day

Last batch of F-16 fighters intended for Ukraine sent from the Netherlands

Zelenskyy awards soldiers of State Special Communications Service

Ombudsman tells about difficulties of issuing passports to pupils of Kyiv rehabilitation center evacuated to Germany

Business urges govt to postpone amendments to regulation of chemical substances

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

AD
AD