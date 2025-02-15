Completion of Khmelnytskyi NPP will strengthen energy security not only of Ukraine but of the entire region – Zelenskyy

The completion of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant will strengthen energy security not only of Ukraine but of the entire European region.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during his speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15.

"We are currently preparing a project to expand our Khmelnytskyi NPP with the involvement of American business, including Westinghouse. Just a day before Munich, I was there at the plant. This project will strengthen energy security not only of Ukraine but of the entire European region," the Head of State noted.

He emphasized that amid constant russian attacks on the energy sector, nuclear energy plays a key role in ensuring the country's viability.

According to the President, nuclear energy was one of the topics discussed during a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

It should be recalled that on January 11, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine gave the green light to the completion of power units No.3 and No.4 of the Khmelnytskyi NPP, which are 80% and 25% complete, respectively.