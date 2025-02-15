Zelenskyy on Hegseth's statements: USA preparing atmosphere for dialogue between Trump, Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regards the statements by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the unrealistic nature of Ukraine regaining control over the territories occupied by the Russian Federation as preparing the atmosphere for negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

"To my mind, they are preparing the atmosphere for their dialogue, for the dialogue between Trump and Putin. And I mean it is up to them, they can discuss everything they want, but not about Ukraine without us. And that is why in this case, I think it is a little bit dangerous," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the main session of the Munich Security Conference.

According to him, this is why more conversations are needed with Trump and his team. "We had a good conversation. And I think I opened some new details to the Vice President (USA J.D. Vance). This is not a waste of time," Zelenskyy added.