Most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin, because his whims can block NATO decisions – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not remove the issue of NATO membership from the agenda, but now it seems that Vladimir Putin is the most influential member of NATO, because his whims can block the Alliance's decisions.

"I do not believe in security guarantees without America - it will be just weak. But America will not offer guarantees unless Europe's own guarantees are strong. I will also not take the NATO membership for Ukraine off the table. But right now the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin - because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions. And that is despite the fact that it was Ukraine's army that stopped Russia - not a NATO country, not NATO troops, but only our people and our army," Zelenskyy said during a speech at the main session of the Munich Security Conference.