Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:43 14.02.2025

Zelenskyy after conversation with US Vice President: We need to prepare plan to stop Putin

1 min read
Zelenskyy after conversation with US Vice President: We need to prepare plan to stop Putin
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was "good" and added that more work needs to be done and a plan needs to be prepared to stop Vladimir Putin.

"We are very grateful for American support, to President Trump. We had a good conversation today, our first meeting, not the last, I am sure. And we really need to talk more, work more and prepare a plan to stop Putin and end the war," Zelenskyy told reporters following his conversation with the U.S. Vice President.

The president said Ukraine needs real security guarantees, meetings with the American team will continue, and "we will be glad to see General Kellogg in Ukraine in the near future." For his part, Vance said the conversation was 'good' and there was much to come "in the days, weeks and months ahead."

 

Tags: #zelenskyy #vice_president #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:38 22.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

11:20 22.05.2025
Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

Russians not giving signals about ceasefire, so pressure on Russia needed – Zelenskyy

20:29 21.05.2025
USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

18:28 21.05.2025
Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

Rutte, Zelenskyy discuss efforts to ensure just, lasting peace

15:21 21.05.2025
Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

14:02 21.05.2025
European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

13:45 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

Zelenskyy talking with Starmer

21:10 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

20:30 20.05.2025
European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

20:08 20.05.2025
US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

HOT NEWS

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Marchenko urges G7 to finance AFU as part of integration into European security system

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Poroshenko and American organization Ukraine Focus hand over ambulances to TRO and Hospitallers

Syrsky discusses front situation with commander of NATO mission to assist Ukraine

AD
AD