Zelenskyy after conversation with US Vice President: We need to prepare plan to stop Putin

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance was "good" and added that more work needs to be done and a plan needs to be prepared to stop Vladimir Putin.

"We are very grateful for American support, to President Trump. We had a good conversation today, our first meeting, not the last, I am sure. And we really need to talk more, work more and prepare a plan to stop Putin and end the war," Zelenskyy told reporters following his conversation with the U.S. Vice President.

The president said Ukraine needs real security guarantees, meetings with the American team will continue, and "we will be glad to see General Kellogg in Ukraine in the near future." For his part, Vance said the conversation was 'good' and there was much to come "in the days, weeks and months ahead."