Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:16 13.02.2025

Rutte: Ukraine never promised NATO membership as part of peace agreement

1 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte claims that Ukraine was never promised NATO membership as part of the peace agreement.

He said this on Thursday in Brussels at a press conference after a meeting of NATO defense ministers, answering questions from journalists.

Rutte said in Washington, NATO reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's future membership in NATO. But it was never agreed that when peace talks begin, they will always end anyway, and certainly with NATO membership. This was never agreed upon. It could have been, but it was never clearly formulated.

The NATO Secretary General reiterated that the main task now is to ensure that, whatever the outcome, it must be made sure that Vladimir Putin never tries to attack Ukraine again.bThis is of decisive importance. Rutte said Ukraine was never promised that they would be in NATO as part of a peace agreement.

