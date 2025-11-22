One of energy packages from the Netherlands on its way to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported he had a "good conversation" with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

"We exchanged views on the diplomatic situation and on the opportunities that have now arisen. I briefed the Prime Minister on our joint work with Europe and the U.S. on the American plan to end the war. We are working constructively to ensure the plan is fully aligned," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

The President said that it matters that our agreements with the Netherlands are being implemented very promptly.

"The Prime Minister noted that one of the energy packages – various equipment, including transformers – is already on its way to Ukraine. I am grateful for this and for the consistent and decisive support of the Dutch people. We value all the assistance," Zelenskyy wrote.