Zelenskyy: If Ukraine is not in NATO, then Ukraine to build NATO on its territory

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

If the doors of the alliance remain closed to Ukraine, we must build NATO on our territory by strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Economist.

"If Ukraine is not in NATO, then this means that Ukraine will build NATO on its territory. Therefore, we need an army as large as the Russians have today. And for all this, we need weapons and money," he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's membership in the alliance is unlikely now due to the position of the United States, Germany and Hungary. However, the latter may reconsider its position under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump. "I would very much like to get NATO, but America is against it, Germany is against it. And this is also a fact today. Although Germany and Hungary would support it if America were for it," he said.

"President Trump can provide security guarantees, and Europe could help with funding. We need missiles, long-range missiles and Patriots," he said. Asked further whether Ukraine has a Plan B if that fails, Zelenskyy responded that "this is a Plan B."