Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 11.02.2025

Ukrainian Helicopters airline to establish branch in Kenya

2 min read
Ukrainian Helicopters airline to establish branch in Kenya

The joint-stock company Ukrainian Helicopters (Kyiv) plans to set up a branch in Nairobi, Kenya, to carry out aviation activities, including passenger, baggage, cargo, and mail transportation, aviation operations, aircraft maintenance, and aviation personnel training.

According to the minutes of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on February 3, as published on the company's website, the decision was approved unanimously.

The company's shareholders are CEO Volodymyr Tkachenko, who holds a 91% stake (910 votes), and Anton Tkachenko, who holds 9% (90 votes).

The shareholders authorized the Board of Directors to develop regulations for the Kenya branch and to appoint or dismiss its manager.

Ukrainian Helicopters, as stated on its website, is Ukraine's largest helicopter operator, with over 20 years of experience in humanitarian, stabilization, and peacekeeping missions worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 23 modernized multipurpose Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters.

According to Clarity Project, the company increased its net revenue by 48% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching UAH 4.016 billion, despite a 41.5% decline in net profit to UAH 55.13 million.

During the first nine months of 2024, the company reported a loss of UAH 73.5 million, contrasting with a net profit of UAH 40.7 million for the same period in 2023. However, net revenue grew by 21.7% to UAH 3.5 billion.

As reported earlier, since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company has provided over UAH 228 million in assistance, including UAH 167 million for military support.

Tags: #airlines #branch

MORE ABOUT

19:09 14.05.2025
Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

18:12 18.04.2025
Raiffeisen Bank opens fourth underground branch in Sumy

Raiffeisen Bank opens fourth underground branch in Sumy

11:57 10.02.2025
Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

17:49 23.08.2024
Raiffeisen Bank opens underground branches in Kharkiv and Dnipro

Raiffeisen Bank opens underground branches in Kharkiv and Dnipro

18:25 22.05.2023
Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

16:06 06.09.2021
WINDROSE introduces new Skypasses for domestic flights

WINDROSE introduces new Skypasses for domestic flights

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

14:20 23.12.2020
Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

Infrastructure minister: State Aviation Company may be created as early as 2021

17:38 30.09.2020
UIA to postpone start of flights from Kyiv to Brussels, Dusseldorf until Oct 24

UIA to postpone start of flights from Kyiv to Brussels, Dusseldorf until Oct 24

16:48 17.09.2020
Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

HOT NEWS

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Zelenskyy: Let's not forget what Moscow is, what evil comes from there for Ukrainians of modern, past generations

LATEST

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Trump aligns positions with Zelenskyy before talking with Putin – media

Trump and Putin's talk lasts more than two hours, Putin already commenting on it – media

Zelenskyy orders creation of permanent expanded national group for negotiations with Russia

Umerov on ‘1,000 for 1,000’ swap: Step-by-step plan for implementing agreement agreed upon

Zelenskyy congratulates Dan on his victory in Romanian presidential elections

Chairman of Ukraine’s Agency for Exclusion Zone Management: Demining of border areas of Chornobyl zone not a priority yet

Chesno movement: Servant of People faction's MPs have most charitable, public organizations under their own names

European Council President calls on Russia to agree to immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

AD
AD