Ukrainian Helicopters airline to establish branch in Kenya

The joint-stock company Ukrainian Helicopters (Kyiv) plans to set up a branch in Nairobi, Kenya, to carry out aviation activities, including passenger, baggage, cargo, and mail transportation, aviation operations, aircraft maintenance, and aviation personnel training.

According to the minutes of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on February 3, as published on the company's website, the decision was approved unanimously.

The company's shareholders are CEO Volodymyr Tkachenko, who holds a 91% stake (910 votes), and Anton Tkachenko, who holds 9% (90 votes).

The shareholders authorized the Board of Directors to develop regulations for the Kenya branch and to appoint or dismiss its manager.

Ukrainian Helicopters, as stated on its website, is Ukraine's largest helicopter operator, with over 20 years of experience in humanitarian, stabilization, and peacekeeping missions worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 23 modernized multipurpose Mi-8MTV-1 helicopters.

According to Clarity Project, the company increased its net revenue by 48% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching UAH 4.016 billion, despite a 41.5% decline in net profit to UAH 55.13 million.

During the first nine months of 2024, the company reported a loss of UAH 73.5 million, contrasting with a net profit of UAH 40.7 million for the same period in 2023. However, net revenue grew by 21.7% to UAH 3.5 billion.

As reported earlier, since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the company has provided over UAH 228 million in assistance, including UAH 167 million for military support.