UIA to postpone start of flights from Kyiv to Brussels, Dusseldorf until Oct 24

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) has revised its flight schedule for October due to a decrease in load on a number of European destinations.

The airline said on Wednesday that UIA postpones the start of flights Kyiv-Brussels-Kyiv and Kyiv-Dusseldorf-Kyiv until October 24, 2020.

In addition, from October 4, the airline will temporarily suspend the operation of Kharkiv-Tel Aviv-Kharkiv flights and from October 8, Dnipro-Tel Aviv-Dnipro flights.

"The revision of the flight schedule at the end of summer navigation is associated with a decrease in load on these European routes due to the transition to the autumn-winter low season for aviation. The decision was also influenced by the restriction of crossing the Israeli borders from September 25 to October 11," UIA said.

In addition, Kyiv-Tel Aviv-Kyiv flights will be operated with the removal of flights on Tuesdays, the rest of the scheduled flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Odesa-Tel Aviv-Odesa flights will be operated on Thursdays.