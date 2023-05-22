Economy

18:25 22.05.2023

Supernova Airlines intends to use Boeing or Airbus freighters in long term

2 min read
Supernova Airlines of the leader of express delivery in Ukraine Nova Poshta LLC has opened the first route from Riga to Rzeszow in cooperation with the Latvian airline RAF-Avia with its ATR 72 aircraft, the press service of the postal operator told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In order to start implementing the planned activity, the company agreed with colleagues from the Latvian airline RAF-Avia regarding the temporary use of their ATR 72 aircraft on the route from Riga to Rzeszow," the company noted.

Nova Poshta explained that the main reason was that the procedures for coordinating the use of AN-26 aircraft in the fleet of Supernova Airlines itself in the EU are very bureaucratic and take a lot of time.

The company clarified that the use of air transportation saves up to 36 hours on the delivery of parcels from/to Riga compared to trucks. Saving time so that we can ensure the fastest delivery of parcels for their customers is our main goal," the operator said.

In addition, the company pointed to the long-term plans of Supernova Airlines to form a fleet in the future with the involvement of cargo versions of modern aircraft manufactured by Boeing or Airbus.

As reported, on January 6, Supernova Airlines received a Ukrainian air operator certificate, which makes it possible to start cargo flights.

Tags: #airlines #nova_poshta

