Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

At an initiative of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Moldovan airline JET4U S.R.L. and the Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in violation of applicable law, according to the press center of the SBU.

"Based on the identified violations, the Security Service recommended the National Security and Defense Council to apply the following sanctions to these airlines: suspension of financial and economic obligations, complete cessation of transit of resources, flights and transportation through Ukraine, blocking assets," the press center said in a statement.

The sanctions should be in effect until the end of the temporary occupation of Crimea or before the entry into force of the decision of the European Court of Human Rights on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia for damages in connection with the occupation of the peninsula.