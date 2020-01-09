State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine has banned the Ukrainian Airlines to fly in the airspace both of Iran and Iraq after crash of a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger plane, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk reported.

"We are starting an unscheduled audit of flight operations, maintaining the airworthiness of aircraft, performing maintenance of aviation equipment and the flight safety management system of CJSC International Airlines of Ukraine. Also, additional checks of the flight safety status of other airlines will be carried out," Honcharuk wrote on his page in Facebook.

According to him, this ban on flights begins at midnight on January 9, 2020. It applies to all operators of liners registered in Ukraine.

Besides, Honcharuk reported that unscheduled checkup of the aircraft of the UIA has already started.