Launch of metro to Vynohradar postponed for a year -– Kyivmetrobud

KYIV. Jan 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The deadline for completing construction work to extend the Syretsko-Pecherska line of Kyiv Metropoliten is postponed for a year, Oleh Tokarev, the head of the supervisory board of PJSC Kyivmetrobud, the project's general contractor, has said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

"The deadline has been disrupted for one year. The launch is postponed for a year," he said.

"I think it [construction according to the schedule] won't be completed. Today, the lag is not less than 7-8 months," Yevhen Shataikin, the chief engineer for the construction of subway to Vynohradar, said.

According to him, currently the work is not carried out in full.

"Since Oleksandr Metelytsia had been actually moved away from solving problems, a systematic non-fulfillment of the schedule began. We were set aside from the process of purchasing equipment. The equipment that was purchased today does not work in full with the speed we foresaw. We are falling behind schedule," he said.