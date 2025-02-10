Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:57 10.02.2025

Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

2 min read
Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Ukrainy LLC last year opened 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements of Ukraine, according to a press release from the Naftogaz group on Monday.

"Increasing the number of service points is part of our strategy to improve customer service. We strive to ensure that our consumers can quickly and conveniently resolve all issues related to gas supply. New partnerships allow us to cover even more cities and towns," director of the State Corporation Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Beliayev is quoted in the document.

In partner offices, clients can get advice, submit meter readings, change the owner of a personal account, pay for services and resolve other issues related to gas supply.

As noted by the company, thanks to cooperation with new national partners, Naftogaz clients can receive services in a more convenient way. In particular, thanks to City24 - access to services through self-service terminals, Ukrgasbank - the ability to serve clients in bank branches, Diia.Centers - the integration of Naftogaz services into the system of public services.

Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Ukrainy is part of the Naftogaz group, the company is the largest supplier of natural gas for the population and small businesses in Ukraine and serves 12.5 million Ukrainian families and more than 5,000 enterprises.

Tags: #branch #naftogaz

MORE ABOUT

19:09 14.05.2025
Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

19:24 01.05.2025
Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

Govt directs 30% of Naftogaz's profit for 2024, 50% of Ukrhydroenergo and 75% of GTSOU to state budget as dividends

12:44 01.05.2025
Naftogaz Group increases net profit by 64% in 2024

Naftogaz Group increases net profit by 64% in 2024

10:42 29.04.2025
Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

13:12 28.04.2025
Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

Naftogaz to allocate EUR 270 mln of EBRD loan, EUR 140 million of Norwegian grant for purchase of 1 bcm of gas

12:50 22.04.2025
Ukraine's Naftogaz launches supplier portal to boost procurement transparency

Ukraine's Naftogaz launches supplier portal to boost procurement transparency

18:20 21.04.2025
Ukrtransgaz starts gas injection into underground storage facilities - Naftogaz

Ukrtransgaz starts gas injection into underground storage facilities - Naftogaz

20:33 18.04.2025
Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

Naftogaz has scenario for winter with consumption restrictions, but unlikely to allow it

18:12 18.04.2025
Raiffeisen Bank opens fourth underground branch in Sumy

Raiffeisen Bank opens fourth underground branch in Sumy

11:22 17.04.2025
Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

EBRD revises Ukraine 2025 growth forecast down to 3.3% from 3.5%

Ukraine receives EUR 1 bln from EU under ERA program

Ukrainian govt expects Reconstruction Fund with USA to start working within weeks

Ukraine expects U.S. contributions to Reconstruction Fund this year via cash, military aid

LATEST

Titanium Velta begins reconstruction of production at Byrzulivske deposit - CEO

Ukrainian stocks lose up to 5% of their value on news about negotiations with Russia in Istanbul

Energy Ministry calls on G7+ energy group to continue assisting in replenishing Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Economy Ministry considers it necessary to resume work of Smart Holding gas producing companies

Ukrainian Coal Energy negotiates coal mining operations in Poland with Siltech

Current electricity tariff provides Energoatom with UAH 49 bln in additional profit and depreciation annually – Rada investigative commission's report

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.5 times in Jan-April, mainly from China

Metinvest launches first gas-fired power plants in April, plans to provide up to half of needs with own capacity by 2030

Ukrgasbank grants Kryvy Rih loans for UAH 105.5 mln

NBU's currency control complicates intl transactions, inhibits M&A – opinion

AD
AD