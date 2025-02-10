Naftogaz opens 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements in 2024

Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Ukrainy LLC last year opened 228 new partner branches in 132 settlements of Ukraine, according to a press release from the Naftogaz group on Monday.

"Increasing the number of service points is part of our strategy to improve customer service. We strive to ensure that our consumers can quickly and conveniently resolve all issues related to gas supply. New partnerships allow us to cover even more cities and towns," director of the State Corporation Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Beliayev is quoted in the document.

In partner offices, clients can get advice, submit meter readings, change the owner of a personal account, pay for services and resolve other issues related to gas supply.

As noted by the company, thanks to cooperation with new national partners, Naftogaz clients can receive services in a more convenient way. In particular, thanks to City24 - access to services through self-service terminals, Ukrgasbank - the ability to serve clients in bank branches, Diia.Centers - the integration of Naftogaz services into the system of public services.

Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Ukrainy is part of the Naftogaz group, the company is the largest supplier of natural gas for the population and small businesses in Ukraine and serves 12.5 million Ukrainian families and more than 5,000 enterprises.