Economy

16:48 17.09.2020

Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

2 min read
Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is looking for an optimal model for providing state support for Ukrainian airlines, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said at an online conference of the European Business Association on Thursday.

"We are still trying to find a formula for support [of the aviation industry]. Now, travel operators have been provided with albeit small, but state support. We hope that air carriers will also be able to receive support ... But there should definitely be a support mechanism not only at the level of loans, but also, possibly, interest-free assistance, or even irrevocable financial assistance," said Krykliy.

He also noted that it may not be easy to resolve this issue with some airlines, since some of them have debts to the state budget.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the aviation industry needs state support, since it generates income both for regional budgets and for a number of related industries.

"I am interested that this support will be provided from the state not only by word, but also by deed. Unfortunately, it depends not only on our ministry," Krykliy stressed.

The minister also noted that there are a number of sources, funds from which support can be directed to the aviation industry, and now this issue is being discussed with all relevant ministries.

Tags: #infrastructure_ministry #airlines
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:39 17.08.2020
Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

10:05 13.07.2020
Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

Kyiv, Lviv airports to be equipped with labs for PCR testing of passengers arriving – Infrastructure minister

13:05 18.03.2020
Evacuation of 35,200 Ukrainians from abroad requires $4.2 mln of budget funds

Evacuation of 35,200 Ukrainians from abroad requires $4.2 mln of budget funds

13:21 12.03.2020
Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

Ukraine discusses restriction of air travel with Germany and France

15:19 11.02.2020
Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

Ukraine's infrastructure minister to meet with Poland's counterpart to discuss expansion of transport quotas for Ukraine

12:43 23.01.2020
Ukrainian infrastructure minister ready to be personal 'investment nanny' for investors in infrastructure

Ukrainian infrastructure minister ready to be personal 'investment nanny' for investors in infrastructure

17:28 15.01.2020
Over 1,300 haulers use e-booking service for intl transport permits – Infrastructure ministry

Over 1,300 haulers use e-booking service for intl transport permits – Infrastructure ministry

12:02 09.01.2020
State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

State Aviation Administration bans flights of Ukrainian Airlines over Iraq

14:47 08.01.2020
Infrastructure Ministry publishes list of 167 people killed in UIA's plane crash in Iran

Infrastructure Ministry publishes list of 167 people killed in UIA's plane crash in Iran

11:21 26.12.2019
Infrastructure Ministry condemns launch of train from Russia to Crimea

Infrastructure Ministry condemns launch of train from Russia to Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

Gazprom to pay some $2 bln for gas transit across Ukraine in 2020 – Naftogaz chief

LATEST

NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

Final yield benchmark for seven-year eurobonds of Metinvest set at 7.95-8.05% - source

Ukraine may receive another IMF tranche in Dec - Hetmantsev

Naftogaz head counts on quick division of Ukrnafta's assets after passing tax debt bills

Rada rejects govt bill on granting Ukrenergo with guarantees for loans to pay debts to RES companies

Too early to initiate violation case regarding purchase of shares in Motor Sich by Chinese investors – competition agency head

Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians continue improving in Aug – study

Tax hikes to balance budget categorically unacceptable - EBA

Owner of Novus chain buys Billa-Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD