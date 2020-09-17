Infrastructure Ministry looking for opportunity to provide state support to Ukrainian airlines

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is looking for an optimal model for providing state support for Ukrainian airlines, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said at an online conference of the European Business Association on Thursday.

"We are still trying to find a formula for support [of the aviation industry]. Now, travel operators have been provided with albeit small, but state support. We hope that air carriers will also be able to receive support ... But there should definitely be a support mechanism not only at the level of loans, but also, possibly, interest-free assistance, or even irrevocable financial assistance," said Krykliy.

He also noted that it may not be easy to resolve this issue with some airlines, since some of them have debts to the state budget.

At the same time, the minister stressed that the aviation industry needs state support, since it generates income both for regional budgets and for a number of related industries.

"I am interested that this support will be provided from the state not only by word, but also by deed. Unfortunately, it depends not only on our ministry," Krykliy stressed.

The minister also noted that there are a number of sources, funds from which support can be directed to the aviation industry, and now this issue is being discussed with all relevant ministries.