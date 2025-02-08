Ukraine should not hold elections during the war, as they could weaken it, but democratic and competitive elections are needed in Russia, and Vladimir Putin is not a legitimate head of the aggressor state now, according to Ukrainian Member of Parliament and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, who was the President of Ukraine in 2014-2019.

"It is better to pressure Russia to appoint at least one democratic election in Russian history. And it's already time to talk about Putin's illegitimacy – because it's true," he said at the Ukrainian American Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

According to Poroshenko, a war of conquest should not give the aggressor what he wants in recognizing for him the captured territories, people and resources.

"This applies equally to the freedom of elections. Elections should be held when the appropriate conditions are created, after the conclusion of peace. Because elections should be free, fair and democratic, without pressure, competitive. Neither Ukraine nor the world needs such elections, which weaken our country and where Putin will win. Elections should not take place before the negotiation process and during the negotiation process, which has already started now," he emphasized.

The politician noted that "the whole world is now looking at the United States" and that he himself believes in the unchanging leadership of the United States because "U.S. citizens distinguish well between Good and Evil, and see their country's place on the side of Good, Freedom and Peace."

"Therefore, we must make the United States stronger, NATO stronger and Ukraine stronger to win this war," Poroshenko said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that he is in favor of holding elections in the country, but this can only be done after martial law is lifted, which is what Vladimir Putin wants, because in that case most of the Ukrainian army will be able to return home and the Russian Federation will be able to carry out a second invasion. Zelenskyy also reacted to reproaches from the Russian leadership regarding his alleged "illegitimacy" to sign the agreements, saying that Putin is afraid of negotiations and is doing everything to prolong the war.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called Putin's statements on the topic of the legitimacy of Ukraine's president absurd, given that Putin himself "usurped power, trampled on the Russian constitution, killed or jailed all opponents, destroyed free media, organized a sham vote for himself and remains in power longer than Stalin."

"Putin's statements are lies designed to mislead foreign leaders and audiences. Only fools can trust them. If anyone's legitimacy can be questioned, it is the legitimacy of the dictator in Moscow who turns into cannon fodder twenty-year-old men who were born when he was already in power," the diplomat said.