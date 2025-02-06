Zelenskyy ready for talks with Putin if there's understanding of how war might end
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready for talks with Vladimir Putin in case there is understanding of how the war might end.
"Without a doubt, the United States, President [Donald] Trump, and the European Union member states think that diplomacy is impossible without Russia, without Putin. Therefore, I said [that] I am ready [for talks] if we have understanding of how this war might end," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.
The head of state underlined the importance of a lasting peace with strong security guarantees for Ukraine. He also said the American side is working on the issue.
"However, we will work to have a common understanding and vision. Even if Russia does not like something, we need a common vision among our partners. And then we are ready for diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.