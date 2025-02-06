Zelenskyy ready for talks with Putin if there's understanding of how war might end

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready for talks with Vladimir Putin in case there is understanding of how the war might end.

"Without a doubt, the United States, President [Donald] Trump, and the European Union member states think that diplomacy is impossible without Russia, without Putin. Therefore, I said [that] I am ready [for talks] if we have understanding of how this war might end," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

The head of state underlined the importance of a lasting peace with strong security guarantees for Ukraine. He also said the American side is working on the issue.

"However, we will work to have a common understanding and vision. Even if Russia does not like something, we need a common vision among our partners. And then we are ready for diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.