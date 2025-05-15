Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 15.05.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response

2 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the State Emergency Service (SES) are strengthening cooperation in the field of emergency response.

"The SES is our key partner in the field of emergency response. We highly value interaction on the ground, and the Memorandum between us is not a formality, but a practical tool for systemic cooperation," URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko said at a coordination meeting of the SES and the URCS on improving cooperation in coordinating volunteers and volunteer rescuers on Wednesday.

As the URCS reports on Facebook, this is the first event of this scale, which brought together not only managers, but also volunteers who are directly involved in responding to emergencies.

According to the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, rescuers and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are overcoming existing challenges together.

“I am grateful to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for the support our rescuers receive during the liquidation of the consequences of emergency situations. This was especially evident during the last Russian attack on Kyiv, when, thanks to full coordination, we ensured effective work at the scene,” Danyk noted.

Following the meeting, the parties signed an addendum to the Memorandum of Cooperation.

“The updated document takes into account practical experience and allows us to become more effective,” Dotsenko emphasized.

The addendum to the memorandum provides for the creation of a clear procedure for involving and coordinating volunteers during emergencies; developing a training program, in particular on occupational safety; training volunteers in first aid and identification of explosive objects; providing volunteers with appropriate and protective equipment; close cooperation with volunteer-oriented public organizations.

 

 

Tags: #ses #dotsenko #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:52 13.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross expands scope of humanitarian demining activities

Ukrainian Red Cross expands scope of humanitarian demining activities

16:59 12.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

Ukrainian Red Cross donates books on intl humanitarian law to over 150 libraries

11:11 09.05.2025
More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

14:07 07.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

11:56 07.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps victims of Russian drone attack on Kyiv

18:41 06.05.2025
Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

12:57 03.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross responding to aftermath of Russian drone strikes on city of Kharkiv

13:45 02.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia

18:11 01.05.2025
URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

URCS removes consequences of Russian air attack at six locations in Odesa

13:30 30.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers helping victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

LATEST

Trump: I would go to Turkey on Friday ‘if appropriate’ for Ukraine-Russia talks

Pistorius supports strategy of non-disclosure of info on supply of weapons to Ukraine

Sybiha holds meeting with Rubio, Senator Graham

Trump to not go to Turkey for talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Putin approves composition of delegation for talks with Ukraine, headed by his assistant Medinsky

Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

AD
AD