Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service strengthening cooperation in field of emergency response

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the State Emergency Service (SES) are strengthening cooperation in the field of emergency response.

"The SES is our key partner in the field of emergency response. We highly value interaction on the ground, and the Memorandum between us is not a formality, but a practical tool for systemic cooperation," URCS Director General Maksym Dotsenko said at a coordination meeting of the SES and the URCS on improving cooperation in coordinating volunteers and volunteer rescuers on Wednesday.

As the URCS reports on Facebook, this is the first event of this scale, which brought together not only managers, but also volunteers who are directly involved in responding to emergencies.

According to the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, rescuers and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are overcoming existing challenges together.

“I am grateful to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society for the support our rescuers receive during the liquidation of the consequences of emergency situations. This was especially evident during the last Russian attack on Kyiv, when, thanks to full coordination, we ensured effective work at the scene,” Danyk noted.

Following the meeting, the parties signed an addendum to the Memorandum of Cooperation.

“The updated document takes into account practical experience and allows us to become more effective,” Dotsenko emphasized.

The addendum to the memorandum provides for the creation of a clear procedure for involving and coordinating volunteers during emergencies; developing a training program, in particular on occupational safety; training volunteers in first aid and identification of explosive objects; providing volunteers with appropriate and protective equipment; close cooperation with volunteer-oriented public organizations.