05.02.2025

Two civilians killed in airstrike on Druzhkivka

As a result of an airstrike on Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, a residential building was destroyed, two civilians were killed, the State Emergency Service said.

"The number of people killed as a result of the airstrike on Druzhkivka has increased to two. While clearing the rubble of a residential building, rescuers found body fragments, which they handed over to the National Police for further identification. The work on clearing the rubble has been completed, a total of 12 tonnes of building structures have been removed," the service said in Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, due to enemy shelling on February 5 in the morning in Druzhkivka, a residential building was destroyed, in which there were people. Earlier, it was known about one dead and two wounded.

Seven residential buildings, a store and several vehicles were also damaged.

