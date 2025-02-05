Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:29 05.02.2025

Shmyhal discusses strengthening Ukraine in defense industry with British Foreign Office head

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/9494

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed strengthening Ukraine in the defense industry with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.

"Last week, the government approved a bill on ratification of the defense agreement with Great Britain, and yesterday it was supported by the Verkhovna Rada. This will allow us to receive 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems and missiles for them, as well as for the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. We discussed the implementation of this agreement and the agreements between the British prime minister and the president of Ukraine with Mr. Lammy. We count on quick and close cooperation," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

In addition, the prime minister thanked British partners for announcing a GBP55 million support package, which kick-starts the implementation of the agreement on a 100-year partnership with Ukraine.

"Britain will provide part of the funds for the implementation of energy projects. We discussed cooperation in this area," he added.

