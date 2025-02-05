Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:26 05.02.2025

1 min read
AFU General Staff confirms attack on Albashneft refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Territory, invaders’ Buk air defense system

Units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces, struck Albashneft LLC in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on the night of February 5, 2025, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"This plant for primary oil refining and production of petroleum products is positioned as a ‘mini-refinery’ and is involved in the supply of gasoline and diesel for the Russian occupation army. A hit has been confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel.

The results of the defeat are being clarified.

In addition, the General Staff was informed that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned aerial systems were engaged in combat operations against the Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system, which was located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region. "A successful hit and damage to the target was recorded," the report says.

