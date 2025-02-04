Germany may change its position on Taurus and Ukraine's membership in NATO after elections - Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The elections to the Bundestag will be held on February 23, and after that Germany may change its position on providing Ukraine with Taurus missiles and the Euro-Atlantic prospects, the MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko is convinced, as reported on the website of European Solidarity.

According to the website of the party, the politician is attending a congress of the Christian Democratic Union party in Berlin, which is currently leading in the polls, and its leader Friedrich Merz may become the next chancellor of Germany.

"What is Ukraine's interest in the leader of the Bundestag elections? The first thing is guaranteed support for Ukraine in countering the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. And in the party program, which is being approved at this congress, through our dialogue with partners, with members of our political family, the European People's Party, Ukraine is defined as one of the priorities," Poroshenko said.

"The second position is financing Ukraine. An example is the recent vote in the Bundestag Budget Committee, when EUR3 billion were additionally voted for and allocated," he added.

"A very important position - we managed to include guaranteed support for Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO in the party program. Germany has always been considered a skeptical country. Everything is changing," the leader of European Solidarity emphasized.

The issue of the transfer of Taurus aircraft missiles was raised separately.

"We will move forward a lot after the elections. There are two options - either these will be long-range Taurus, which will go directly into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Or there will be a joint project with Great Britain, when additional Storm Shadows with an increased range, together with Taurus, will implement the defense of the state. Increased supplies of air defense systems, increased funding," Poroshenko said.