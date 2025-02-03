Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe

Photo: MFA

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy commented on the statement by Polish President Andrzej Duda about the alleged "threats to European security from the return of Ukrainian soldiers from the front" made by him in an interview with the Financial Times.

"We do not agree with the presentation of Ukrainian soldiers, who are today risking their lives, defending Europe from Russian invasion, as an alleged potential threat to European security," Tykhy said.

The MFA recalled that after 2014, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have already passed through the front, but no significant increase in crime or threats to Poland or Europe was observed.

"Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are not a threat, but a security factor for Ukraine, Poland and all of Europe. They are the key to a free and stable European future. We are convinced that the brave Ukrainian men and women who stood up to defend their country and the whole world from Russian invaders deserve the highest respect," the MFA representative said.

Tykhy also said that since the first years of Russian aggression, Ukraine has prioritized the adaptation, socialization and integration of soldiers and "counts on further assistance from partners in this important matter."

The MFA also expressed gratitude to Poland for "large-scale assistance provided to Ukraine," as well as personally to Polish President Andrzej Duda for "consistent promotion of Ukraine's interests and calls on partners to increase support for our country."

In an interview with the Financial Times, Duda expressed concerns that when the fighting stops, crime will spill over from Ukraine to Poland, affecting Western Europe and the United States as well.

"Just imagine the situation when we have got thousands of people coming from the frontline coming back home. Those people who are fighting with Russia, a lot of them will demonstrate mental problems," he said. "Just recall the times when the Soviet Union collapsed and how much the organised crime rate went up in western Europe, but also in the US," the Polish president said.