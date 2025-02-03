Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:36 03.02.2025

Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe

2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers, veterans are not threat, but security factor for Ukraine, Poland, all of Europe
Photo: MFA

Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy commented on the statement by Polish President Andrzej Duda about the alleged "threats to European security from the return of Ukrainian soldiers from the front" made by him in an interview with the Financial Times.

"We do not agree with the presentation of Ukrainian soldiers, who are today risking their lives, defending Europe from Russian invasion, as an alleged potential threat to European security," Tykhy said.

The MFA recalled that after 2014, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have already passed through the front, but no significant increase in crime or threats to Poland or Europe was observed.

"Ukrainian soldiers and veterans are not a threat, but a security factor for Ukraine, Poland and all of Europe. They are the key to a free and stable European future. We are convinced that the brave Ukrainian men and women who stood up to defend their country and the whole world from Russian invaders deserve the highest respect," the MFA representative said.

Tykhy also said that since the first years of Russian aggression, Ukraine has prioritized the adaptation, socialization and integration of soldiers and "counts on further assistance from partners in this important matter."

The MFA also expressed gratitude to Poland for "large-scale assistance provided to Ukraine," as well as personally to Polish President Andrzej Duda for "consistent promotion of Ukraine's interests and calls on partners to increase support for our country."

In an interview with the Financial Times, Duda expressed concerns that when the fighting stops, crime will spill over from Ukraine to Poland, affecting Western Europe and the United States as well.

"Just imagine the situation when we have got thousands of people coming from the frontline coming back home. Those people who are fighting with Russia, a lot of them will demonstrate mental problems," he said. "Just recall the times when the Soviet Union collapsed and how much the organised crime rate went up in western Europe, but also in the US," the Polish president said.

Tags: #mfa #statements #poland

MORE ABOUT

14:19 08.05.2025
MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

20:47 07.05.2025
Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

19:59 06.05.2025
MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

15:58 26.04.2025
Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

21:30 25.04.2025
Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

16:42 25.04.2025
MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

MFA: Work on finalizing text of agreement on fossil fuels may take time, but we want to do it as soon as possible

16:09 23.04.2025
Ukrainian and Polish Culture Ministers strongly condemn act of vandalism against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland - joint statement

Ukrainian and Polish Culture Ministers strongly condemn act of vandalism against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland - joint statement

10:52 23.04.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds talk with Chinese ambassador about participation of its citizens in war on Russian side

Ukraine’s MFA holds talk with Chinese ambassador about participation of its citizens in war on Russian side

19:28 21.04.2025
Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD