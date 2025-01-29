Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:30 29.01.2025

Ukrainian, Croatian PMs agree to hold joint govt meetings in 2025

Ukrainian, Croatian PMs agree to hold joint govt meetings in 2025

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has agreed with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to hold joint meetings of the governments of both countries in 2025.

"I proposed to hold this year: first, a joint meeting of our intergovernmental trade and economic commissions, in order to strengthen our cooperation; second, intergovernmental consultations in the form of joint meetings of the governments of Ukraine and Croatia, in order to strengthen sectoral cooperation and strengthen contacts between ministers. The Prime Minister [Plenkovic] accepted this proposal," Shmyhal said at a joint press briefing in Zagreb on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that the political, economic and business dialog between the countries will be even more active in 2025 than in previous years.

