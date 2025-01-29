Zelenskyy honors memory of Heroes of Kruty

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a flower-laying ceremony at the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty at Askold's grave in Kyiv.

“Honored the memory of the Heroes of Kruty – the young men who, over 100 years ago, held back the Bolshevik advance on Kyiv. A feat that each of us must remember, understanding the price of our freedom,” Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday.

The President also paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who defended Ukraine from Russian aggression.: Mark Zaslavsky, Oleksandr Klitynsky, Dmytro Kotsiubailo, Andrii Pilschykov, Pavlo Petrychenko.

“They all fought for Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence. Our nation continues to fight for its future – a future that will undoubtedly be peaceful and secure for all our people,” Zelenskyy noted.

According to the press service of the President, after the ceremony, he talked with the mother of the deceased Hero of Ukraine, pilot Andriy Pilschykov (call sign Juice), Lilia Averyanova, near the church of St. Nicholas on Askold's grave.