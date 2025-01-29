Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 29.01.2025

Number of EU countries ready to build fortifications in Ukraine, preparing new sanctions against Russia – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia for the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and a number of member states have expressed their willingness to participate in the construction of fortifications, in particular in Dnipropetrovsk region, said MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, who is currently on a visit to Brussels.

"The issue of the participation of the EU and individual EU member states has been raised separately, and we have already received preliminary approval - I want to inform the Ukrainian authorities about this - regarding joint participation in the construction of defense lines, the construction of fortifications, for example, including on the border of Dnipropetrovsk region to protect the Dnipro River, protect Ukraine, protect our borders, having put there the best fortifications in the world with well-equipped minefields," Poroshenko said in a comment to reporters.

He said that the European Solidarity team took part in the preparation of a special resolution of the European Parliament, which will be dedicated to the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"Another very important package of sanctions is being prepared, which will also be dedicated to the third anniversary of the invasion. We can reveal that there will be a significant expansion of sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet, which provides Russian exports. This will create additional difficulties and reduce the flow of currency to the Russian Federation, which will make Ukraine, Europe, the United States and the world stronger. New sanctions in the energy sector are being prepared, and new sectoral sanctions are being prepared. And this is all in order to make our position stronger. Because Putin understands only the language of force," the politician said.

According to Poroshenko, the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" is also being expanded for negotiations within the NATO partnership.

Tags: #fortifications #poroshenko #european_union

