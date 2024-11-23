Facts

17:25 23.11.2024

Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

The meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump depends on many things, in particular, on the legitimacy of its holding, preparatory meetings are possible before the inauguration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I don't know when the meetings will be, I don't have data, the teams are working. It depends on many things, it depends not only on the schedules, it depends on the legitimacy of holding the relevant meetings. If we want meetings where some issues are decided, then probably these should be relevant, and these legislative opportunities will take place after the inauguration. If we have any preparatory meetings, they could be before the inauguration," Zelenskyy said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #trump

MORE ABOUT

17:23 23.11.2024
Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

17:36 22.11.2024
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

12:43 22.11.2024
NATO Secretary General Rutte intends to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Rutte intends to meet with Trump to discuss Ukraine

21:06 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

18:29 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

21:01 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

20:36 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

15:37 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

14:47 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

12:20 20.11.2024
Putin open to discussing Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump – media

Putin open to discussing Ukraine ceasefire deal with Donald Trump – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20

Zelenskyy: I'd like to hear new proposals from new US president on plan to end war

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

Storm Shadow missile strike in Kursk region kills about 20 Russian officers – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Putin wants to oust us from Kursk region by Jan 20

Brazilian leader shows himself from weak side at G-20 summit – Zelenskyy

Grain from Ukraine program already saves 20 mln people from starvation – Zelenskyy

Kryvy Rih plans to resolve heating situation by Dec 8 – Dpty PM Kuleba

Center for Countering Disinformation: Russia spends $18 bln on missile attacks, drone attacks since Feb 2022

Storm Shadow missile strike in Kursk region kills about 20 Russian officers – media

Zelenskyy on Holodomor Remembrance Day: We must tell world truth about genocide against Ukrainians

About 50 projects for reprogramming consciousness of children abducted from Ukraine are operating in Russia

Ukraine asks Czech side to consider creating state bilingual schools for Ukrainian children in Czech Republic – Sybiha

Czech Republic to continue to provide Ukraine with unwavering support in all forms

AD
AD
AD
AD