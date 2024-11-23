Meeting with Trump depends on many things, namely on legitimacy of its holding – Zelenskyy

The meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump depends on many things, in particular, on the legitimacy of its holding, preparatory meetings are possible before the inauguration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I don't know when the meetings will be, I don't have data, the teams are working. It depends on many things, it depends not only on the schedules, it depends on the legitimacy of holding the relevant meetings. If we want meetings where some issues are decided, then probably these should be relevant, and these legislative opportunities will take place after the inauguration. If we have any preparatory meetings, they could be before the inauguration," Zelenskyy said, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine during the 3rd International Conference on Food Security "Grain from Ukraine" on Saturday.