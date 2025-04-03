Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

09:41 03.04.2025

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

2 min read
Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the signing of a "historic Executive Order instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world," with the baseline tariff of 10%.

"Reciprocal that means: they do it to us, and we do it to them. Very simple. Can't get any simpler than that," Trump said during a speech at the White House on Wednesday.

He specified that the tariffs will not be "fully reciprocal", taking into account non-monetary barriers.

The White House published all the tables, some of which were shown by the U.S. president in his speech, which show countries and two columns opposite them: the amount of duty on imports of American goods and the amount of U.S. duty on imports of goods from these countries. For Ukraine, these figures are the same – 10%.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they have been charging us. The tariffs will not be a full reciprocal," Trump said of his reciprocal tariff plan.

But the tariff figure on U.S. goods includes "the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating," he added.

Trump provided a table with examples of reciprocal tariffs that would be imposed on countries around the world, including the European Union and China.

Trump also confirmed that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-assembled cars starting Thursday, April 3.

Trump promises what he calls a "Golden Age of America," which he believes will bring more jobs and domestic manufacturing, ushering in a new era of domestic prosperity.

Tags: #trump #tariffs

MORE ABOUT

09:46 03.04.2025
Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

Trump: We must end war in Ukraine, not start another one in Middle East

09:49 02.04.2025
Zelenskyy hopes Trump will increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy hopes Trump will increase sanctions pressure on Russia

09:18 02.04.2025
Trump dissatisfied with statements from both sides of the war in Ukraine - White House

Trump dissatisfied with statements from both sides of the war in Ukraine - White House

10:18 01.04.2025
Ukraine's aspiration for NATO could be cause of war — Trump

Ukraine's aspiration for NATO could be cause of war — Trump

21:52 31.03.2025
Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

10:37 31.03.2025
Stubb after meeting with Trump: April 20 is good date for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia

Stubb after meeting with Trump: April 20 is good date for ceasefire between Ukraine, Russia

09:23 31.03.2025
Starmer, Trump talk about Ukraine, agree to continue pressure on Putin

Starmer, Trump talk about Ukraine, agree to continue pressure on Putin

09:18 31.03.2025
Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he rejects minerals deal

Trump warns Zelenskyy of 'big problems' if he rejects minerals deal

14:27 27.03.2025
Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

Macron talks with Trump on eve of summit in Paris

12:06 27.03.2025
Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

Trump tries to create good diplomatic relations with Russia, but such methods do not work with Putin – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

LATEST

Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

Ukraine's Deposit Guarantee Fund seeks post-war compensation of EUR 100,000, extension to legal entities

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Central Plains Group in 2025 will allocate 1,300 ha for potatoes

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukrainian govt approves EUR 100 mln loan from EIB for water supply and sewerage reconstruction – PM

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's Kormotech aims to generate 15% of its own electricity by 2027

AD
AD
Empire School
AD