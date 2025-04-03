Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the signing of a "historic Executive Order instituting reciprocal tariffs on countries throughout the world," with the baseline tariff of 10%.

"Reciprocal that means: they do it to us, and we do it to them. Very simple. Can't get any simpler than that," Trump said during a speech at the White House on Wednesday.

He specified that the tariffs will not be "fully reciprocal", taking into account non-monetary barriers.

The White House published all the tables, some of which were shown by the U.S. president in his speech, which show countries and two columns opposite them: the amount of duty on imports of American goods and the amount of U.S. duty on imports of goods from these countries. For Ukraine, these figures are the same – 10%.

"We will charge them approximately half of what they have been charging us. The tariffs will not be a full reciprocal," Trump said of his reciprocal tariff plan.

But the tariff figure on U.S. goods includes "the combined rate of all their tariffs, non-monetary barriers and other forms of cheating," he added.

Trump provided a table with examples of reciprocal tariffs that would be imposed on countries around the world, including the European Union and China.

Trump also confirmed that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-assembled cars starting Thursday, April 3.

Trump promises what he calls a "Golden Age of America," which he believes will bring more jobs and domestic manufacturing, ushering in a new era of domestic prosperity.